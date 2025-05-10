Left Menu

Compensation Announced for Victims of Shelling in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of those killed in recent Pakistani shelling across the Union Territory. The incidents occurred after Indian forces struck terrorist targets in response to a previous attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:23 IST
Compensation Announced for Victims of Shelling in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating cross-border tensions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday unveiled an ex-gratia scheme, offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who perished in recent Pakistani shelling incidents.

In a tragic escalation of violence, an additional district development commissioner and 19 villagers lost their lives. The fatalities occurred in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, and Baramulla sectors after the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist infrastructures on May 7, retaliating against last month's Pahalgam attack.

The chief minister emphasized the state government's commitment to easing the pain and hardship experienced by the affected families. "We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief," Abdullah stated, reaffirming the monetary gesture as a token of support and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025