Compensation Announced for Victims of Shelling in Jammu & Kashmir

In the wake of escalating cross-border tensions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday unveiled an ex-gratia scheme, offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who perished in recent Pakistani shelling incidents.

In a tragic escalation of violence, an additional district development commissioner and 19 villagers lost their lives. The fatalities occurred in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, and Baramulla sectors after the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist infrastructures on May 7, retaliating against last month's Pahalgam attack.

The chief minister emphasized the state government's commitment to easing the pain and hardship experienced by the affected families. "We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief," Abdullah stated, reaffirming the monetary gesture as a token of support and solidarity.

