Compensation Announced for Victims of Shelling in Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of those killed in recent Pakistani shelling across the Union Territory. The incidents occurred after Indian forces struck terrorist targets in response to a previous attack in Pahalgam.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of escalating cross-border tensions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday unveiled an ex-gratia scheme, offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who perished in recent Pakistani shelling incidents.
In a tragic escalation of violence, an additional district development commissioner and 19 villagers lost their lives. The fatalities occurred in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, and Baramulla sectors after the Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist infrastructures on May 7, retaliating against last month's Pahalgam attack.
The chief minister emphasized the state government's commitment to easing the pain and hardship experienced by the affected families. "We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief," Abdullah stated, reaffirming the monetary gesture as a token of support and solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- shelling
- Omar Abdullah
- compensation
- Pakistan
- cross-border
- violence
- Poonch
- solidarity
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Kashmir
Tensions Soar as Protest Erupts Outside Pakistan High Commission in London
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack
Unprovoked Firing at LoC: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan