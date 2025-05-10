Explosive Tension: Fear Grips Pathankot Amidst Border Escalation
Pathankot and neighboring districts in Punjab were on high alert following explosion-like sounds, likely linked to increased military tensions between India and Pakistan. The authorities ordered market closures and urged residents to report any suspicious objects. Several incidents of debris landing in fields were reported across the region.
The tranquil dawn in Punjab's Pathankot was disrupted on Saturday as explosion-like sounds reverberated through the area. The situation rapidly heightened alertness levels, prompting authorities to enforce precautionary market closures amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Residents reported the falling of unidentified objects in fields and residential areas, resulting in damages and a sense of unease throughout the community. Officials confirmed these incidents in various districts, attributing them to the uptick in cross-border military activity.
Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal emphasized public safety, urging locals to steer clear of any mysterious debris, while security measures were reinforced to protect civilian life until the situation de-escalates.
