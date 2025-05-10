Left Menu

Tense Geneva Talks: U.S.-China Trade Battle Begins to Thaw

Chinese Vice Premier He Lipeng met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva to discuss ways to ease the ongoing trade war between the nations. The dispute has strained the global economy through hefty tariffs. Despite low expectations for a resolution, talks signal a potential thaw.

Updated: 10-05-2025 15:42 IST
In a pivotal, yet cautious move to mitigate a prolonged trade conflict, Chinese Vice Premier He Lipeng engaged in discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva, marking a critical moment in the larger narrative of Sino-American economic relations.

The protracted trade tensions between the world's foremost economic giants have led to staggering import tariffs exceeding 100%, disrupting international supply chains and causing significant market instability. Recently, the U.S. has imposed expansive duties, escalating fears of a widespread economic deceleration.

Though both parties approach the negotiations with tempered expectations, the Geneva meeting, facilitated with discretion, is viewed as an initial success by observers, including Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin. The outcome could define future relations and economic strategies of both nations, amid a backdrop of global anticipation.

