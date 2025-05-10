Tense Geneva Talks: U.S.-China Trade Battle Begins to Thaw

In a pivotal, yet cautious move to mitigate a prolonged trade conflict, Chinese Vice Premier He Lipeng engaged in discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva, marking a critical moment in the larger narrative of Sino-American economic relations.

The protracted trade tensions between the world's foremost economic giants have led to staggering import tariffs exceeding 100%, disrupting international supply chains and causing significant market instability. Recently, the U.S. has imposed expansive duties, escalating fears of a widespread economic deceleration.

Though both parties approach the negotiations with tempered expectations, the Geneva meeting, facilitated with discretion, is viewed as an initial success by observers, including Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin. The outcome could define future relations and economic strategies of both nations, amid a backdrop of global anticipation.

