The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has publicly criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approving a substantial loan to Pakistan, expressing concerns about the country's alleged support for terrorism. The SJM highlighted past instances where funds to Pakistan reportedly did not meet their economic reform objectives.

The SJM's dissatisfaction stems from the potential for these funds to indirectly support military or terrorist activities. SJM's national co-convenor, Ashwani Mahajan, emphasized the importance of reassessing IMF's decision and urged member countries to consider Pakistan's alleged continuous support for terrorism.

In addition, SJM called for greater transparency in the IMF's lending practices and demanded strict monitoring mechanisms for fund utilization. They underscored India's firm stance on counter-terrorism and called for international accountability regarding Pakistan's alleged sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

