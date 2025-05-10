Global Tensions and Fragile Ceasefires

In a complex web of international diplomacy, European leaders have issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening new sanctions unless he agrees to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. This announcement, backed by US President Donald Trump, comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Simultaneously, the volatile India-Pakistan situation has seen a breakthrough with both nations agreeing to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire following days of military exchanges. This development was confirmed by US President Trump and is seen as a significant step towards regional stability.

In economic news, US and Chinese officials are engaged in talks aimed at easing a trade war that has been harming the global economy. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics in the Philippines are being shaped by China, as the nation approaches its midterm elections, drawing attention to Sino-Filipino relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)