Left Menu

RJD Calls for Parliamentary Session on Ceasefire Post-Terror Attack

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special Parliament session to discuss the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The request follows an agreement between India and Pakistan to cease military operations. Yadav emphasized honoring the Indian Army's bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:25 IST
RJD Calls for Parliamentary Session on Ceasefire Post-Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition party RJD has made a formal plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a special session of Parliament. This session aims to address the developments after the Pahalgam terror attack, a recent event that gained significant attention.

In a notable agreement, the directors general of military operations from both India and Pakistan consented to halt all forms of military activities, including those on land, air, and sea. This decision was made effective from 5 pm on Saturday.

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the RJD, posted on the platform X, urging the Prime Minister to keep citizens informed about the Pahalgam incident to the ceasefire agreement. He highlighted the importance of recognizing the valor displayed by the Indian Army and sending a unified national message against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025