RJD Calls for Parliamentary Session on Ceasefire Post-Terror Attack
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special Parliament session to discuss the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The request follows an agreement between India and Pakistan to cease military operations. Yadav emphasized honoring the Indian Army's bravery.
The opposition party RJD has made a formal plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a special session of Parliament. This session aims to address the developments after the Pahalgam terror attack, a recent event that gained significant attention.
In a notable agreement, the directors general of military operations from both India and Pakistan consented to halt all forms of military activities, including those on land, air, and sea. This decision was made effective from 5 pm on Saturday.
Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the RJD, posted on the platform X, urging the Prime Minister to keep citizens informed about the Pahalgam incident to the ceasefire agreement. He highlighted the importance of recognizing the valor displayed by the Indian Army and sending a unified national message against terrorism.
