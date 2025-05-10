Karnataka CM Welcomes Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed approval of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, highlighting the needless nature of the conflict. The two nations had been engaged in intense hostilities after India's 'Operation Sindoor' was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The ceasefire, officially announced after mediation by US President Donald Trump, was seen as a positive change by Siddaramaiah. He emphasized that while this is a welcome development, efforts to counter terrorism will persist unabated.

Addressing the presence of Pakistanis in India, Siddaramaiah mentioned three Pakistani children in Mysuru being under protection, as their Indian mother and Pakistani father face an uncertain situation. Efforts are underway to determine their next steps, with the matter being communicated to central authorities.

