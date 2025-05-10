Left Menu

Karnataka CM Welcomes Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the ceasefire brokered between India and Pakistan, following heavy conflict over India's 'Operation Sindoor'. While noting US President Trump's mediation role, Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to combating terrorism and addressed the situation of three Pakistani children in Mysuru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:31 IST
Karnataka CM Welcomes Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed approval of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, highlighting the needless nature of the conflict. The two nations had been engaged in intense hostilities after India's 'Operation Sindoor' was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The ceasefire, officially announced after mediation by US President Donald Trump, was seen as a positive change by Siddaramaiah. He emphasized that while this is a welcome development, efforts to counter terrorism will persist unabated.

Addressing the presence of Pakistanis in India, Siddaramaiah mentioned three Pakistani children in Mysuru being under protection, as their Indian mother and Pakistani father face an uncertain situation. Efforts are underway to determine their next steps, with the matter being communicated to central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025