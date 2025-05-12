Controversy Surrounds Sudden India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In a startling development, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief, Ajay Rai, has publicly challenged the motivations behind the recent abrupt ceasefire agreed upon by India and Pakistan. His comments raise questions about the United States' involvement and the timing of the cessation of military actions.

Rai, while paying tribute to a fallen soldier in Jammu and Kashmir, demanded explanations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the decision to halt military activities. He also criticized the United States for its role, questioning why it was the first to announce the ceasefire.

This agreement was brokered after cross-border tensions flared, with both nations halting military operations as announced by their military heads. Rai emphasized unity behind the government while deploring the decision during such critical times.

(With inputs from agencies.)