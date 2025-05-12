Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Sudden India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Ajay Rai from Congress questions the unexpected ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the US's role in it, urging Prime Minister Modi to clarify the rationale behind halting military actions despite active operations against terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:19 IST
Controversy Surrounds Sudden India-Pakistan Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief, Ajay Rai, has publicly challenged the motivations behind the recent abrupt ceasefire agreed upon by India and Pakistan. His comments raise questions about the United States' involvement and the timing of the cessation of military actions.

Rai, while paying tribute to a fallen soldier in Jammu and Kashmir, demanded explanations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the decision to halt military activities. He also criticized the United States for its role, questioning why it was the first to announce the ceasefire.

This agreement was brokered after cross-border tensions flared, with both nations halting military operations as announced by their military heads. Rai emphasized unity behind the government while deploring the decision during such critical times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025