Trump Considers Easing Syria Sanctions Amid Turkish Inquiry

President Donald Trump announced a potential easing of U.S. sanctions on Syria after a query from Turkey. He mentioned the possibility of lifting sanctions to offer Syria a new beginning, indicating a shift in U.S. policy towards the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:17 IST
Trump Considers Easing Syria Sanctions Amid Turkish Inquiry
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump suggested a potential relaxation of U.S. sanctions against Syria, responding to an inquiry from Turkey. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump remarked, "We may take them off of Syria, because we want to give them a fresh start," signaling a possible shift in American diplomatic strategy.

Trump's statement underscores evolving U.S. foreign policy considerations concerning Syria amid geopolitical interactions with Turkey, a NATO ally. Easing sanctions could notably impact Syria's economic recovery and regional relations.

Future discussions and diplomatic communications are anticipated to further clarify the U.S. stance on Syria and assess the potential impacts of lifting sanctions on the Syrian populace and geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

