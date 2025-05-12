Kharge Demands Special Parliament Session Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has reinforced his call for the central government to organize a special session of Parliament. This session aims to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the dynamics of cross-border firing in light of the newly declared 'ceasefire.'

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized the necessity for national defense despite the collective desire for peace, praising the Indian armed forces for their valor. Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have communicated directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the convening of a parliamentary session to deliberate on these crucial matters.

The urgency for such a session also encompasses discussions on the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, highlighting India's commitment to peace and the persistent challenges posed by cross-border terrorism. Kharge reiterated that while peace is desired, preparedness for defense remains essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)