A Russian prosecutor has called for a six-year prison term for Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of a group monitoring election integrity. The case has stirred controversy amid claims of a larger crackdown on civil society.

Melkonyants was detained in August 2023, charged with orchestrating the operations of what authorities label an 'undesirable organization.' Prosecutor Ekaterina Frolova is pushing for the maximum sentence, along with a decade-long ban on public activities, despite Melkonyants's assertions of innocence and the defense's argument of insufficient evidence.

With a verdict expected Wednesday, Melkonyants reflects on his incarceration, during which he shared cells with over 100 inmates across 21 different situations. His arrest has drawn attention to wider suppression efforts that have intensified since Russia's 2022 military actions in Ukraine. Kremlin officials abstain from commenting on individual legal cases, emphasizing the importance of legal adherence and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)