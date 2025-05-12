President Emmanuel Macron's administration has emphatically denied allegations of drug use made against him and other European leaders in a viral video. The footage, which purportedly shows Macron removing a white object from a train table, was falsely depicted as involving narcotics.

The Macron administration swiftly clarified that the object in question was, in fact, a tissue. The Elysee repudiated the claims, emphasizing that the misinformation was propagated by France's detractors who aim to destabilize European alliance during a sensitive period.

Both France and Germany have condemned the accusations as unfounded. The spread of disinformation has been attributed to international adversaries as well as domestic entities, with French foreign policy circles highlighting concerns over Russian influence and alt-right propaganda from the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)