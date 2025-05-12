Left Menu

Tissue, Not Drugs: Macron Faces Baseless Allegations

President Emmanuel Macron's office rebuffed claims that a video showed him and other EU leaders using drugs on a train to Kyiv. The footage depicted Macron removing a tissue from a table. Accusations, lacking evidence, were spread by France's adversaries, aiming to disrupt European unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:57 IST
Tissue, Not Drugs: Macron Faces Baseless Allegations

President Emmanuel Macron's administration has emphatically denied allegations of drug use made against him and other European leaders in a viral video. The footage, which purportedly shows Macron removing a white object from a train table, was falsely depicted as involving narcotics.

The Macron administration swiftly clarified that the object in question was, in fact, a tissue. The Elysee repudiated the claims, emphasizing that the misinformation was propagated by France's detractors who aim to destabilize European alliance during a sensitive period.

Both France and Germany have condemned the accusations as unfounded. The spread of disinformation has been attributed to international adversaries as well as domestic entities, with French foreign policy circles highlighting concerns over Russian influence and alt-right propaganda from the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025