Sunny Joseph Steps Forward: New Era for Kerala Congress

Sunny Joseph, a senior Congress leader and three-time MLA, has been appointed as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. He vows to challenge the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government and aims to usher in a Congress-led era in Kerala. Joseph emphasizes unity and teamwork in his mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:11 IST
Sunny Joseph Steps Forward: New Era for Kerala Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership shift, Sunny Joseph, a seasoned leader and three-time MLA, has taken charge as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), replacing K Sudhakaran. This move is poised to impact the political dynamics ahead of Kerala's crucial local body and assembly elections.

During the ceremony at the party headquarters, Joseph promised to end what he termed as the 'misrule' of the CPI(M)-led LDF government. He criticized both the state and central governments, labeling the BJP's tactics as divisive and asserting Congress's role in safeguarding democracy and secularism in India.

Joseph's leadership marks a strategic shift, with promises of unity and a fresh approach to governance. Emphasizing teamwork, he aims to strengthen the Congress and UDF's position in Kerala, setting the course for future electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

