Sibal Questions Modi's Silence on US Mediation in Indo-Pak Conflict

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, criticizing him for failing to mention the role of the United States in the ceasefire arrangement between India and Pakistan. Sibal expressed concern over Modi's silence about US President Donald Trump's assertion that American mediation played a crucial role in the ceasefire.

Speaking at a press conference, Sibal said Modi did not elaborate on how the understanding with Pakistan was achieved. He noted that while Modi emphasized India's readiness to respond to terrorism, the prime minister's address lacked clarity on the involvement of the US, especially in the context of Trump's social media claims.

Furthermore, Sibal questioned Modi's strategy by highlighting the absence of a detailed response to past terrorist incidents like Pulwama and Pahalgam. He criticized Trump for not addressing terrorism in his remarks, suggesting that the handling of the situation raises doubts about the accountability and strategic direction of India's leadership.

