Left Menu

BJP MLA Criticizes Trump’s Remarks, Urges Focus on Modi’s Message

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar criticized US President Donald Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that more attention should be afforded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message. Bhatkhalkar dismissed Trump's influence, noting his fluctuating stance on international trade matters. Modi emphasized a firm stance against terrorism, particularly from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:31 IST
BJP MLA Criticizes Trump’s Remarks, Urges Focus on Modi’s Message
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, on Monday, expressed that India should not place undue significance on US President Donald Trump's assertions concerning the India-Pakistan conflict and instead prioritize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address.

Trump recently repeated a claim that his administration averted a 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan, pledging that America will engage in 'a lot of trade' with them if tensions are resolved. Showing skepticism, Bhatkhalkar referenced Trump's abrupt policy reversals, citing the swift changes in tariffs after a trade war with China.

The BJP MLA noted Modi's emphasis on India's firm anti-terrorism policies during his national address post-Operation Sindoor, highlighting the distinction drawn between trade and terrorism in Indian policy towards Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025