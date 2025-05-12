BJP MLA Criticizes Trump’s Remarks, Urges Focus on Modi’s Message
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar criticized US President Donald Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that more attention should be afforded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message. Bhatkhalkar dismissed Trump's influence, noting his fluctuating stance on international trade matters. Modi emphasized a firm stance against terrorism, particularly from Pakistan.
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, on Monday, expressed that India should not place undue significance on US President Donald Trump's assertions concerning the India-Pakistan conflict and instead prioritize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address.
Trump recently repeated a claim that his administration averted a 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan, pledging that America will engage in 'a lot of trade' with them if tensions are resolved. Showing skepticism, Bhatkhalkar referenced Trump's abrupt policy reversals, citing the swift changes in tariffs after a trade war with China.
The BJP MLA noted Modi's emphasis on India's firm anti-terrorism policies during his national address post-Operation Sindoor, highlighting the distinction drawn between trade and terrorism in Indian policy towards Pakistan.
