Modi's Pillar of Strength: India's Stance Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the current era is neither for war nor terrorism. He's called for a robust India to combat terrorism, particularly from Pakistan, insisting on dismantling terror infrastructures for peace. Modi's articulated these views while reflecting on teachings during Buddha Purnima.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the contemporary era is neither one of war nor of terrorism. Reflecting on his earlier statement amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's need for strength to maintain peace.
In his address following Operation Sindoor, Modi criticized Pakistan's continued support for terrorism, warning that such policies could be detrimental to Pakistan's future. He firmly stated that terror-related dialogues are the only credo for discussions with Pakistan.
Modi linked his stance to the teachings of Lord Buddha during Buddha Purnima, underscoring the necessary strength in pursuing peace. He emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding its principles against terrorism.
