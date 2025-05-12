Erdogan Hails PKK Disbandment as Milestone for Peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has decided to disband, marking a significant step in Turkey's ongoing effort to eliminate terrorism. The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and many Western allies, has been embroiled in a violent conflict with Turkey for over forty years.

Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan expressed optimism about entering a new era once the PKK surrenders its weapons. He termed the decision as a vital milestone in Turkey's longstanding goal to become a terror-free country. This development is seen as crucial not only within Turkey but also extends to Kurdish militants located in Iraq, Syria, and Europe.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of monitoring this disarmament process closely to ensure effective implementation and to avoid potential disruptions. With the PKK laying down their arms, Turkey anticipates a significant decrease in militant activities across regions previously influenced by the group.

