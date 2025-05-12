Left Menu

Erdogan Hails PKK Disbandment as Milestone for Peace

Turkish President Erdogan announced the PKK's disbandment as a crucial step towards peace. The PKK, in conflict with Turkey for decades, ended its armed struggle. Erdogan views this as a vital move towards a terror-free nation, impacting Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria, and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has decided to disband, marking a significant step in Turkey's ongoing effort to eliminate terrorism. The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and many Western allies, has been embroiled in a violent conflict with Turkey for over forty years.

Following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan expressed optimism about entering a new era once the PKK surrenders its weapons. He termed the decision as a vital milestone in Turkey's longstanding goal to become a terror-free country. This development is seen as crucial not only within Turkey but also extends to Kurdish militants located in Iraq, Syria, and Europe.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of monitoring this disarmament process closely to ensure effective implementation and to avoid potential disruptions. With the PKK laying down their arms, Turkey anticipates a significant decrease in militant activities across regions previously influenced by the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

