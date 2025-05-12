Vikram Misri Faces Social Media Storm: Diplomats Rally for Support

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has become the target of social media trolling following an agreement between India and Pakistan to cease military actions.

Backing Misri, veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and a body of Indian diplomats have criticized the online harassment as unacceptable. Prominent politicians, including Congress's Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, have rallied to defend Misri's integrity.

The National Commission for Women condemned the trolling, particularly targeting Misri's family. The Commission called for dignity and responsible conduct online, stressing that personal attacks on civil servants are indefensible.

(With inputs from agencies.)