Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation following Operation Sindoor, delivered a strong message to Pakistan, underscoring India's refusal to bow to nuclear blackmail. Modi stated unequivocally that terrorism and trade cannot go hand in hand and highlighted the decisive actions taken against terror sites in Pakistan.

He warned Pakistan's leadership about the dangers of nurturing terrorism, suggesting that these actions could lead to the nation's own downfall. Modi stressed that India would not differentiate between the government and terrorists and emphasized a firm stance against any future misadventures.

The Prime Minister lauded the armed forces for their effective operations that left significant damage to terror sites, marking a new era in India's counterterrorism policy. Modi reiterated that dialogue with Pakistan would only occur concerning terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)