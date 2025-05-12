Left Menu

Ex-MP Navneet Rana Reports Death Threat Calls from Pakistan

Former MP Navneet Rana has reported receiving death threats via calls allegedly made from Pakistan. Despite her claims, no formal First Information Report has been filed, as the complaint is considered non-cognizable, requiring a court order for investigation to begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:14 IST
complaint
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, former Member of Parliament Navneet Rana reported to the police that she had received death threats through phone calls allegedly originating from Pakistan. According to Rana, multiple calls were received from Pakistani numbers on Sunday.

While a non-cognizable complaint has been registered, a senior official stated that no First Information Report has been lodged yet. This type of complaint requires a court order before any police investigation can commence.

Rana, who entered the political arena as an independent candidate and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Amravati in 2019, later ran on a BJP ticket in the 2024 elections but was defeated by Congress candidate Balwant Wankhade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

