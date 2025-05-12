Tension Erupts at Kolkata Rally: BJP Leader Detained
BJP leader Sajal Ghosh and his supporters were detained following a confrontation with anti-war activists at a rally in Kolkata. The incident occurred at Moulali, leading to a verbal exchange and police intervention, causing significant traffic congestion. Ghosh accused the police of shielding pro-Pakistan supporters.
On Monday, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh found himself detained along with his supporters following a heated confrontation with anti-war activists in Kolkata's central district, police reported.
The altercation unfolded at the Moulali intersection when Ghosh's BJP rally encountered the anti-war protestors, resulting in a contentious verbal exchange that necessitated police intervention.
Ghosh, serving as the councillor of ward 50, claimed that the police were siding with individuals exhibiting support for Pakistan. The incident escalated to cause considerable traffic disruptions at the bustling intersection.
