Maryam Nawaz Visits Injured Soldiers Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, visited the Combined Military Hospital in Lahore on Monday. She checked on Pakistan Army soldiers wounded in a recent military confrontation with India.

The conflict began after India's precision strikes on May 7, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Pakistan retaliated with attempts to target Indian bases between May 8 and 10.

By Saturday, the two nations had agreed to cease hostilities. However, the Pakistani government has not disclosed the number of casualties from the four-day confrontation.

