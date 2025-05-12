Maryam Nawaz Visits Injured Soldiers Amid Cross-Border Tensions
Maryam Nawaz, Punjab's Chief Minister, visited injured soldiers at CMH Lahore after India and Pakistan ended hostilities. The conflict, prompted by India's strikes on May 7 in response to an April terrorist attack, concluded on Saturday, leaving questions on the number of casualties unaddressed by Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:29 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, visited the Combined Military Hospital in Lahore on Monday. She checked on Pakistan Army soldiers wounded in a recent military confrontation with India.
The conflict began after India's precision strikes on May 7, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Pakistan retaliated with attempts to target Indian bases between May 8 and 10.
By Saturday, the two nations had agreed to cease hostilities. However, the Pakistani government has not disclosed the number of casualties from the four-day confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Military's Stealth Strikes Intensify Yemen Conflict
North Korea's Strategic Military Participation in Ukraine Conflict
Russia-North Korea Military Alliance Strengthens with Strategic Pact
Myanmar Earthquake Survivors Face Dire Conditions Amid Continued Military Strikes
Global Military Spending Soars: Nations Increase Defense Budgets Amid Rising Tensions