Left Menu

Resilience Amidst Crisis: Omar Abdullah's Pledge to Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a tour of Poonch to assess the damage from recent cross-border shelling. Expressing solidarity, he assured victims of full support. Abdullah highlighted the need for future preparedness, including hospital infrastructure and emergency services, and praised the communal unity in Poonch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:37 IST
Resilience Amidst Crisis: Omar Abdullah's Pledge to Poonch
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah embarked on a detailed visit to Poonch district on Monday, following the devastating effects of recent cross-border shelling. He assured those affected that they have the administration's complete support.

The artillery shelling severely impacted Poonch, claiming 13 lives and injuring numerous others. Abdullah commended the people for their resilience and unity. "Your strength is exemplary, and I hope for peace on our borders," he expressed.

During his visit, Abdullah assessed the situation at District Hospital Poonch, ensuring that the injured receive optimal medical care. He also met with bereaved families and emphasized ongoing support. Efforts for enhancing preparedness, including infrastructure improvements and emergency responses, were highlighted as key forward plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025