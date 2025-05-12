Resilience Amidst Crisis: Omar Abdullah's Pledge to Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a tour of Poonch to assess the damage from recent cross-border shelling. Expressing solidarity, he assured victims of full support. Abdullah highlighted the need for future preparedness, including hospital infrastructure and emergency services, and praised the communal unity in Poonch.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah embarked on a detailed visit to Poonch district on Monday, following the devastating effects of recent cross-border shelling. He assured those affected that they have the administration's complete support.
The artillery shelling severely impacted Poonch, claiming 13 lives and injuring numerous others. Abdullah commended the people for their resilience and unity. "Your strength is exemplary, and I hope for peace on our borders," he expressed.
During his visit, Abdullah assessed the situation at District Hospital Poonch, ensuring that the injured receive optimal medical care. He also met with bereaved families and emphasized ongoing support. Efforts for enhancing preparedness, including infrastructure improvements and emergency responses, were highlighted as key forward plans.
