Pakistan's Diplomatic Blunder: Hafiz Abdul Rauf Exposed

Pakistan's attempt to depict Hafiz Abdul Rauf as a 'common man' was undermined when crucial identity details were publicized, verifying his presence on US terrorist watchlists. This incident underscores the alleged link between Pakistan's state apparatus and terrorist activities, as highlighted by India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:42 IST
In a recent press conference, Pakistan's top military spokesperson revealed that Hafiz Abdul Rauf, an individual on the US terrorist list, was being portrayed as a regular civilian. The revelation inadvertently exposed sensitive details, aligning with information from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented Rauf's personal data, including his national identity number, which matches entries on the US sanction list. Chaudhry depicted Rauf as a man with a family, attempting to downplay his association with terrorism.

India highlighted the exposure, emphasizing Pakistan's alleged connections with terrorist organizations. The incident took place during a press conference where photographs showed Rauf leading prayers after a militant attack, attended by senior military officials. This event has sparked international attention and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

