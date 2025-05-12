Pakistan's Diplomatic Blunder: Hafiz Abdul Rauf Exposed

In a recent press conference, Pakistan's top military spokesperson revealed that Hafiz Abdul Rauf, an individual on the US terrorist list, was being portrayed as a regular civilian. The revelation inadvertently exposed sensitive details, aligning with information from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented Rauf's personal data, including his national identity number, which matches entries on the US sanction list. Chaudhry depicted Rauf as a man with a family, attempting to downplay his association with terrorism.

India highlighted the exposure, emphasizing Pakistan's alleged connections with terrorist organizations. The incident took place during a press conference where photographs showed Rauf leading prayers after a militant attack, attended by senior military officials. This event has sparked international attention and scrutiny.

