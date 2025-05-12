Left Menu

Strange Silence: Zelenskiy Awaits Russian Response to Turkey Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reports ongoing Russian attacks without a response to his proposal for direct talks in Turkey. In a nightly address, he described Moscow's silence as "strange." U.S. President Donald Trump supports the idea, with hopes he might join in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:49 IST
Strange Silence: Zelenskiy Awaits Russian Response to Turkey Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that Russia continues its assault on Ukraine while failing to respond to a proposal for direct talks in Turkey this week. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy described Moscow's silence on the matter as "strange."

Despite the ongoing Russian shelling and assaults, the Ukrainian leader remains committed to seeking dialogue. He emphasized the importance of the proposed meeting and mentioned that U.S. President Donald Trump backs the initiative.

Zelenskiy remains hopeful that Trump will find the opportunity to attend the negotiations in Turkey, highlighting the urgency for a diplomatic engagement amid continued tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025