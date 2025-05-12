Strange Silence: Zelenskiy Awaits Russian Response to Turkey Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reports ongoing Russian attacks without a response to his proposal for direct talks in Turkey. In a nightly address, he described Moscow's silence as "strange." U.S. President Donald Trump supports the idea, with hopes he might join in Turkey.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that Russia continues its assault on Ukraine while failing to respond to a proposal for direct talks in Turkey this week. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy described Moscow's silence on the matter as "strange."
Despite the ongoing Russian shelling and assaults, the Ukrainian leader remains committed to seeking dialogue. He emphasized the importance of the proposed meeting and mentioned that U.S. President Donald Trump backs the initiative.
Zelenskiy remains hopeful that Trump will find the opportunity to attend the negotiations in Turkey, highlighting the urgency for a diplomatic engagement amid continued tensions.
