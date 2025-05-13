Left Menu

Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament on India-Pakistan Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will update Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding the tense situation with Pakistan. The briefing follows recent military actions between the two nations and a subsequent ceasefire. Misri frequently informs the committee on various international issues, including relationships with neighboring countries.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to provide an update to Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs concerning the ongoing situation with Pakistan. The briefing is scheduled for May 19, as tensions between the two countries have recently escalated.

According to the committee's chairman, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Misri will detail the recent developments on Monday. This follows a period where India targeted terror sites in Pakistan, leading to days of intense conflict that ended with a mutual agreement to cease military actions.

Misri has consistently kept the committee informed on a range of foreign affairs, including India's relations with neighbors such as Bangladesh and global partners like Canada.

