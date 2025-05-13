Congress Challenges Modi: Will History Repeat with a 'Pahalgam Review Committee'?
The Congress questions whether the Modi government will form a review committee for the Pahalgam terror attack, similar to the Vajpayee government's Kargil Review Committee post-Kargil War. They also criticize External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his silence on US mediation in India-Pakistan talks, amid Trump's claim of averting nuclear conflict.
The Congress has raised questions about whether the Narendra Modi-led government will initiate a review exercise similar to the Vajpayee administration's post-Kargil War review, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This query arises amid growing calls for enhanced transparency and accountability in handling national security crises.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for remaining silent on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statements regarding potential US mediation in India-Pakistan discussions. The Congress demands an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to address these issues.
The situation unfolds against the backdrop of former US President Trump's claims of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan to prevent a nuclear conflict. Indian and Pakistani military commanders had earlier reached an agreement to halt hostilities, with New Delhi denying any third-party involvement.
