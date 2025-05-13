High-Stakes Peace Talks: Zelenskiy Challenges Putin Amid War Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stipulated his attendance at upcoming peace talks with Russia upon the condition that President Vladimir Putin also participates. The talks are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday, amidst ongoing tensions stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative is part of a broader effort led by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed a willingness to personally attend the talks. Zelenskiy is firm on negotiating an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as an initial step to end the conflict, emphasizing that Putin's involvement is crucial as all key decisions for Russia depend on him.

While both Moscow and Kyiv express intentions to quell the conflict, they have not yet charted a clear path to peace. The discussions remain shrouded in uncertainty as Putin's participation is still unconfirmed. European allies and U.S. officials continue to press for a resolution, considering additional sanctions should Russia not comply with the ceasefire proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)