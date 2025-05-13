Trump's Trillion-Dollar Saudi Investment Boost

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that his recent trip to Saudi Arabia is set to inject more than $1 trillion into the U.S. economy through substantial new investments. This announcement was made during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum held in Riyadh, emphasizing new commercial agreements.

Trump stated that these investments will be sourced from multibillion-dollar deals with major corporations, including prominent names like Amazon and Oracle. He highlighted the initiatives as a significant move to bolster economic ties with Saudi Arabia and increase the United States' global trade footprint.

The highly anticipated commercial alliances are expected to bring significant domestic advancements. Trump's announcement marks a notable chapter in U.S.-Saudi economic relations, promising robust growth and trade opportunities.

