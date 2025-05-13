Left Menu

Trump Lifts Sanctions: A New Era for Syria

President Donald Trump announced the removal of sanctions against Syria, stating they had fulfilled their purpose. Emphasizing Syria's opportunity for growth, Trump declared his decision at a Riyadh investment forum, encouraging Syria to seize the moment and exhibit its potential for greatness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:57 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria, signaling a pivotal moment for the nation. Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, Trump stated the sanctions had served their purpose and now was the time for Syria to advance.

The President expressed optimism about Syria's future, declaring, "I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness." He urged the nation to rise to the occasion and capitalize on this newfound freedom.

"It's their time to shine," Trump remarked, as he conveyed his best wishes to Syria, encouraging them to exhibit something extraordinary in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

