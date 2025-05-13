Trump Lifts Sanctions: A New Era for Syria

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria, signaling a pivotal moment for the nation. Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, Trump stated the sanctions had served their purpose and now was the time for Syria to advance.

The President expressed optimism about Syria's future, declaring, "I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness." He urged the nation to rise to the occasion and capitalize on this newfound freedom.

"It's their time to shine," Trump remarked, as he conveyed his best wishes to Syria, encouraging them to exhibit something extraordinary in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)