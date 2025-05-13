Zelenskiy Eyes Vatican Visit Amid War's Uncertain Schedule

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to attend the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo at the Vatican this Sunday, contingent on his ability to leave Ukraine amid ongoing war commitments, according to his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

In a recent interview from Kyiv, Yermak revealed Zelenskiy's willingness to engage with any global leaders during the event's sideline meetings. Pope Leo assured Zelenskiy in a phone call of his commitment to foster peace in the region.

Set to be installed as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo's inauguration is drawing world leaders. With potential peace discussions in Turkey, Zelenskiy's attendance represents an opportunity to address air defense and Russian sanctions. Mutual readiness for peace efforts marked the conversation between Zelenskiy and the pope.

