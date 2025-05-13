Left Menu

Diplomatic Triumph: Sukhbir Badal Lauds Modi's Peace Strategy

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal praised PM Narendra Modi for his diplomacy in halting hostilities with Pakistan. He credited Modi's leadership for preventing war and condemned political critics. Badal stressed the potential devastation a full-scale war could bring, lauding peace as the honorable path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:10 IST
Diplomatic Triumph: Sukhbir Badal Lauds Modi's Peace Strategy
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his assertive approach towards cross-border tensions with Pakistan.

Badal lauded Modi's decisive action in defeating adversaries and persuading the Pakistani military to seek a ceasefire, emphasizing the honor in achieving peace after victory.

Criticizing politicians who indulge in warmongering, Badal highlighted the catastrophic impact a prolonged conflict could have had on Punjab and other border regions, praising the government's efforts to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

