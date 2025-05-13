Diplomatic Triumph: Sukhbir Badal Lauds Modi's Peace Strategy

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his assertive approach towards cross-border tensions with Pakistan.

Badal lauded Modi's decisive action in defeating adversaries and persuading the Pakistani military to seek a ceasefire, emphasizing the honor in achieving peace after victory.

Criticizing politicians who indulge in warmongering, Badal highlighted the catastrophic impact a prolonged conflict could have had on Punjab and other border regions, praising the government's efforts to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)