Trump's Bold Claims: Mediating Peace Between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump has once again reminded the world of his alleged role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan. Speaking at an event in Saudi Arabia, Trump claimed he used trade to persuade the two South Asian nations into agreeing to a ceasefire.

Indian political leaders swiftly reacted. Congress media head Pawan Khera criticized Trump's remarks for seemingly establishing equivalence between India and Pakistan and their respective leaders, Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also mocked the narrative, suggesting it wasn't anticipated in India's political discourse.

Trump further asserted that his administration prevented a potential nuclear conflict between the two countries through diplomatic intervention. However, India's official stance remains that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally without external involvement, emphasizing that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

