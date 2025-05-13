Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims: Mediating Peace Between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, sparking criticism from Indian political leaders who perceived it as equating the two nations and their leaders. Trump emphasized using trade to facilitate peace and offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:55 IST
  • India

US President Donald Trump has once again reminded the world of his alleged role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan. Speaking at an event in Saudi Arabia, Trump claimed he used trade to persuade the two South Asian nations into agreeing to a ceasefire.

Indian political leaders swiftly reacted. Congress media head Pawan Khera criticized Trump's remarks for seemingly establishing equivalence between India and Pakistan and their respective leaders, Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also mocked the narrative, suggesting it wasn't anticipated in India's political discourse.

Trump further asserted that his administration prevented a potential nuclear conflict between the two countries through diplomatic intervention. However, India's official stance remains that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally without external involvement, emphasizing that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

