Upholding Parliamentary Traditions: A Call to Action

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on Rajya Sabha members to maintain the highest standards of parliamentary debate, prioritizing national interest above partisan politics. This appeal was made in a letter marking the 73rd anniversary of the Rajya Sabha's inaugural session.

Dhankhar emphasized the Council of States' significant role in national discourse, noting that this milestone coincides with the 75th year of India's Republic. His message reflects on the precedent set by the Constituent Assembly, which navigated divisive issues with cooperation and consensus.

He extended his greetings to MPs, encouraging them to inspire the public by upholding these exemplary parliamentary practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)