Upholding Parliamentary Traditions: A Call to Action
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urges Rajya Sabha members to prioritize national interests over partisan concerns and reflect on the Council of States' legacy in shaping the nation's discourse. This appeal coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Republic and celebrates the parliamentary standards set by the Constituent Assembly.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on Rajya Sabha members to maintain the highest standards of parliamentary debate, prioritizing national interest above partisan politics. This appeal was made in a letter marking the 73rd anniversary of the Rajya Sabha's inaugural session.
Dhankhar emphasized the Council of States' significant role in national discourse, noting that this milestone coincides with the 75th year of India's Republic. His message reflects on the precedent set by the Constituent Assembly, which navigated divisive issues with cooperation and consensus.
He extended his greetings to MPs, encouraging them to inspire the public by upholding these exemplary parliamentary practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republican-Debate: Medicaid Cuts and Future of Safety Net
Czech Republic's Nuclear Ambitions: A New Era in Energy
Russia's Diplomatic Leap: First Embassy in Dominican Republic
Stefanik Eyes New York Governorship: A Republican Contender Emerges
South Korea's Nuclear Deal Faces Temporary Hurdle in Czech Republic