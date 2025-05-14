Remembering Uruguay's Beloved Leader

Uruguay is in mourning following the death of its beloved former President Jose Mujica, announced by current President Yamandu Orsi on social media platform X.

Mujica, affectionately known as 'Pepe,' led the nation from 2010 to 2015 and passed away at the age of 89.

In his tribute, Orsi expressed gratitude for Mujica's significant contributions and his profound affection for the people of Uruguay.

(With inputs from agencies.)