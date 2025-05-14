Left Menu

Remembering Uruguay's Beloved Leader

Uruguay mourns the death of its former President, Jose Mujica, fondly known as Pepe. Mujica served as president from 2010 to 2015 and passed away at the age of 89. Uruguay's current leader, Yamandu Orsi, honored Mujica's deep love for his country in a heartfelt message.

Uruguay is in mourning following the death of its beloved former President Jose Mujica, announced by current President Yamandu Orsi on social media platform X.

Mujica, affectionately known as 'Pepe,' led the nation from 2010 to 2015 and passed away at the age of 89.

In his tribute, Orsi expressed gratitude for Mujica's significant contributions and his profound affection for the people of Uruguay.

