Trump Shifts US Policy: Lifts Sanctions on Syria in Bold Move

In a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria. This decision, made in response to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's requests, precedes an anticipated meeting with Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The action, described by Trump as an opportunity for Syria 'to shine,' aims to facilitate humanitarian aid and economic recovery. Despite Israeli concerns, discussions with Saudi and Turkish leaders heavily influenced the decision.

This policy change aligns with efforts to mend relations with Syria, a nation long isolated due to its former ties with al Qaeda. The announcement signals a potential turning point for Syria's future development.

