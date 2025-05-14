Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom
Venezuelans in a Salvadoran prison express pleas for freedom in a video aired by One America News Network. Accompanied by Matt Gaetz, a former lawmaker, the video shows deported detainees amid allegations of gang affiliations. The U.S. government's response remains elusive while family members express anguish over their loved ones' detention.
In a compelling video by One America News Network, Venezuelan detainees in an El Salvador high-security prison are seen pleading for freedom. These individuals, alleged by the Trump administration to be part of the Tren de Aragua gang, were deported in March under questionable circumstances.
Former U.S. lawmaker Matt Gaetz, alongside Representative Anna Paulina Luna, toured the prison, highlighting the controversial deportations of these Venezuelans. With limited information and no communication, families are left in emotional turmoil, desperate for clarity and justice for their loved ones.
Despite the gravity of the situation, both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the White House have refrained from commenting on the matter, leaving families and the public in uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Compassion in Deportation Decision
Funds on Freeze: The Trump Administration's Federal Funding Controversy
Controversial Deportations of Pakistani Nationals from Jammu and Kashmir
Last Pakistani Deportation: Maryam's Emotional Appeal
Deportation in J&K: A Mother's Story Amid Tensions