A Controversial Diplomatic Embrace: Trump and bin Salman's Relationship

In a stark shift from the past, President Donald Trump warmly praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Riyadh, disregarding previous human rights concerns. Trump, who shared a close rapport with the Saudi leader during his first term, described bin Salman as an exceptional and influential figure.

This visit aligns with Trump's mission to secure substantial economic achievements through a deepened relationship with Saudi Arabia. Central to these diplomatic engagements were defense agreements worth $142 billion and investments in artificial intelligence and energy, totaling $600 billion.

However, this harmonious alliance has drawn significant criticism from U.S. lawmakers and human rights advocates. Despite bin Salman's denial of involvement in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, ongoing crackdowns in Saudi Arabia raise concerns over the prioritization of economic interests over human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)