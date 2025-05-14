Hope Rekindled: India and Pakistan's Ceasefire Marks a New Dawn

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Pakistan have agreed to cease hostilities, which recently escalated into cross-border drone and missile exchanges. This ceasefire is being lauded as a positive move by the United Nations.

The four-day conflict ended on May 10 after intense strikes. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the ceasefire as a 'positive step' towards resolving longstanding issues, hoping it will lead to lasting peace.

New York City's vibrant Indian and Pakistani communities are optimistic about this development, viewing it as a sign of hope for enduring peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)