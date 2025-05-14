Left Menu

India Stands Firm Against China's Renaming Controversy

India has firmly rejected China's attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing that such actions won't change the fact that the state is an integral part of India. The Indian government responded after China announced new names, a move the country deems 'preposterous' and in vain.

Updated: 14-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:28 IST
India Stands Firm Against China's Renaming Controversy
India has categorically dismissed China's recent attempt to rename several places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such 'preposterous' actions will not alter the reality of the region's status as an integral part of India.

The response from New Delhi came after Beijing unveiled new Chinese names for certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, territories which China claims as part of southern Tibet.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the media, underscoring that 'creative naming' cannot change the undeniable reality of Arunachal Pradesh's place within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

