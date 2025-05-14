India Stands Firm Against China's Renaming Controversy

India has categorically dismissed China's recent attempt to rename several places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such 'preposterous' actions will not alter the reality of the region's status as an integral part of India.

The response from New Delhi came after Beijing unveiled new Chinese names for certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, territories which China claims as part of southern Tibet.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the media, underscoring that 'creative naming' cannot change the undeniable reality of Arunachal Pradesh's place within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)