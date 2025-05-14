Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer
President Donald Trump is poised to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during his Middle East tour, which includes Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Trump plans to lift US sanctions on Syria and is considering Qatar's offer of a luxury plane for Air Force One, sparking ethical concerns.
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, marking a significant diplomatic moment with the leader who once fought against US forces. This meeting is part of Trump's comprehensive Middle East tour that includes visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
During his tour, Trump plans to rescind long-standing US sanctions on Syria, a move following encouragement from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The decision aims to support a new Syrian government in fostering stability and peace in the region.
In a controversial development, Qatar has proposed gifting Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 as a new Air Force One, amidst rising ethical debates. The president advocates the offer as financially prudent, though critics caution against accepting expensive gifts from foreign governments.
