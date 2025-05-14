House Republicans Push Ambitious Tax Plan Amid Heated Debates

House Republicans are tenaciously advancing their ambitious tax package, spearheading debates that echo across committee rooms and congressional halls. The 'big, beautiful bill,' as it's dubbed, has been met with fierce opposition, primarily over proposed cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, and green energy initiatives.

The legislative process faces turbulent waters as Democrats and advocacy groups vocalize their dissent, emphasizing the impact on millions relying on these programs. Republican leaders, however, remain steadfast, aiming to fulfill President Trump's promise of the largest tax overhaul.

Speaker Mike Johnson is keen to have the bill cleared by the House by Memorial Day, pushing the legislative tempo in hopes of overcoming anticipated Senate challenges. With a narrow majority, Republicans navigate internal discord while sprinting toward a July 4 deadline amidst economic trepidations.

(With inputs from agencies.)