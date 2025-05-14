Colombia Joins China’s Belt and Road, Deepening Economic Ties
China and Colombia have agreed on a cooperation plan as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing economic ties. Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to solidify the partnership, marking Petro's first visit to China since taking office in 2022.
China and Colombia solidified their economic relationship by signing a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative, according to state media sources on Wednesday. The development follows a meeting between the countries' leaders in Beijing.
China's burgeoning trade with Latin America has positioned it as a significant player in a region traditionally influenced by the United States. This strategic move sees China becoming Colombia's second-largest trading partner, surpassing the United States in providing imports.
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to import more Colombian products and support Chinese investment in Colombian infrastructure, furthering trade ties. This engagement underlines Colombia's commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by Xi in 2013 to enhance global trade networks. The partnership signifies Petro's aim to strengthen Colombia-China relations, established since 1980.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future
Mystore's Quick Commerce Revolution: Empowering Local Retailers in India
India's Financial Crime Probe into E-Commerce Giants: Unpacking the Smartphone Connection
Guangzhou Port Opens New Gateway to Latin America
India and Croatia Deepen Economic Ties During Commerce Secretary’s Visit to Zagreb