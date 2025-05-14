Colombia Joins China’s Belt and Road, Deepening Economic Ties

China and Colombia solidified their economic relationship by signing a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative, according to state media sources on Wednesday. The development follows a meeting between the countries' leaders in Beijing.

China's burgeoning trade with Latin America has positioned it as a significant player in a region traditionally influenced by the United States. This strategic move sees China becoming Colombia's second-largest trading partner, surpassing the United States in providing imports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to import more Colombian products and support Chinese investment in Colombian infrastructure, furthering trade ties. This engagement underlines Colombia's commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by Xi in 2013 to enhance global trade networks. The partnership signifies Petro's aim to strengthen Colombia-China relations, established since 1980.

(With inputs from agencies.)