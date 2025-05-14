Left Menu

Colombia Joins China’s Belt and Road, Deepening Economic Ties

China and Colombia have agreed on a cooperation plan as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing economic ties. Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to solidify the partnership, marking Petro's first visit to China since taking office in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:29 IST
Colombia Joins China’s Belt and Road, Deepening Economic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Colombia solidified their economic relationship by signing a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road Initiative, according to state media sources on Wednesday. The development follows a meeting between the countries' leaders in Beijing.

China's burgeoning trade with Latin America has positioned it as a significant player in a region traditionally influenced by the United States. This strategic move sees China becoming Colombia's second-largest trading partner, surpassing the United States in providing imports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to import more Colombian products and support Chinese investment in Colombian infrastructure, furthering trade ties. This engagement underlines Colombia's commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by Xi in 2013 to enhance global trade networks. The partnership signifies Petro's aim to strengthen Colombia-China relations, established since 1980.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025