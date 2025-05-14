Trump's Middle East Visit: Sanctions Lifted Amid Strategic Deals

In a bold and unexpected maneuver, President Donald Trump declared the removal of sanctions on Syria, stunning many who were apprehensive about shifting relations with the nation historically linked to Islamist groups. This development unfolded during Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, sparking intrigue about the evolving U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East.

While there, Trump's agenda included meeting with Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda commander. Observers perceive this as a litmus test for the U.S.'s sincerity in resetting diplomatic relations with Damascus. Trump's historic tour of the Gulf region also brought substantial economic deals, including a promised $600 billion Saudi investment in the U.S.

The visit further stirred controversy with a gift from Qatar, a Boeing 747-8 for Trump's future presidential library, raising concerns about potential improprieties. As the president continues his travels through the region, including a stop in Qatar and a potential leap to Turkey, the world watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)