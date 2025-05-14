Left Menu

U.N. Criticizes Israeli-U.S. Humanitarian Aid Plan for Gaza

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher criticizes an Israeli-U.S. plan for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza, deeming it a distraction from violence. The plan involves private companies handling aid, which the U.N. warns may control aid delivery excessively. There is ongoing debate about the plan's effectiveness and neutrality.

U.N. Criticizes Israeli-U.S. Humanitarian Aid Plan for Gaza
United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has criticized an Israeli-U.S. plan for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza, calling it a "fig leaf for further violence and displacement." During a U.N. Security Council meeting, Fletcher labeled the initiative a deliberate distraction.

No humanitarian aid has reached Gaza since March 2, with half a million people facing starvation. Israel's proposal to allow private companies to handle aid distribution amid ongoing hostilities has raised concerns about prioritizing military objectives over civilian needs.

The U.N. Secretary-General and other member nations argue that aid must remain impartial and independent. The controversial plan continues to face pushback over concerns it may restrict aid delivery to certain areas and align with Israel's military agenda.

