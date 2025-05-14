Left Menu

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrates Armed Forces' Triumph

'Tiranga Yatra' organized by Jharkhand BJP celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' success. The rally, led by Babulal Marandi and Sanjay Seth, honored Indian armed forces in Ranchi, concluding at Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal. Participants chanted patriotic slogans, highlighting national pride and military achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi, commemorating the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the procession from Shaheed Chowk in the state capital, with supporters waving tricolours and chanting patriotic slogans.

The event, concluding at Kokar's Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal, highlighted the participants' pride in the military's courage and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

