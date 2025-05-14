BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrates Armed Forces' Triumph
'Tiranga Yatra' organized by Jharkhand BJP celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' success. The rally, led by Babulal Marandi and Sanjay Seth, honored Indian armed forces in Ranchi, concluding at Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal. Participants chanted patriotic slogans, highlighting national pride and military achievements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand unit of the BJP held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi, commemorating the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK.
Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the procession from Shaheed Chowk in the state capital, with supporters waving tricolours and chanting patriotic slogans.
The event, concluding at Kokar's Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal, highlighted the participants' pride in the military's courage and determination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Congress Hails Indian Armed Forces' Strikes on Terror Camps
Mallikarjun Kharge's attack on PM intended to lower morale of security agencies, claims Jharkhand BJP's Babulal Marandi.
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces' Strategic Counterattack
Renuka Chowdhury Lauds Indian Armed Forces, Warns Pakistan Post 'Operation Sindoor'