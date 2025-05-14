BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' Celebrates Armed Forces' Triumph

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi, commemorating the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led the procession from Shaheed Chowk in the state capital, with supporters waving tricolours and chanting patriotic slogans.

The event, concluding at Kokar's Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal, highlighted the participants' pride in the military's courage and determination.

