Historic Meeting Shifts Syrian Sanctions

In a notable online meeting, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as reported by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

President Erdogan highlighted the significance of Trump's recent decision to remove sanctions on Syria, deeming it a move of historic importance. The decision aligns with a long-standing goal of Turkish foreign policy.

President Trump made an unexpected announcement the previous day, declaring the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria's Islamist-led government. This move is seen as a pivotal step for Turkey's strategic interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)