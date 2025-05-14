Historic Meeting Shifts Syrian Sanctions
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held an online meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During this meeting, Erdogan emphasized the historic importance of Trump's decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, a key Turkish objective.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a notable online meeting, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as reported by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.
President Erdogan highlighted the significance of Trump's recent decision to remove sanctions on Syria, deeming it a move of historic importance. The decision aligns with a long-standing goal of Turkish foreign policy.
President Trump made an unexpected announcement the previous day, declaring the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria's Islamist-led government. This move is seen as a pivotal step for Turkey's strategic interests in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan and Meloni Boost Turkey-Italy Ties With New Agreements
Strengthening Ties: Italy and Turkey Unite in Defence and Trade
Turkey and Italy Forge Ahead with Defense Cooperation
Thomas Barrack Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey
Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices