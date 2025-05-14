Left Menu

Historic Meeting Shifts Syrian Sanctions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held an online meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During this meeting, Erdogan emphasized the historic importance of Trump's decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, a key Turkish objective.

In a notable online meeting, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as reported by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

President Erdogan highlighted the significance of Trump's recent decision to remove sanctions on Syria, deeming it a move of historic importance. The decision aligns with a long-standing goal of Turkish foreign policy.

President Trump made an unexpected announcement the previous day, declaring the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Syria's Islamist-led government. This move is seen as a pivotal step for Turkey's strategic interests in the region.

