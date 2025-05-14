Stalemate in Ukraine: Global Efforts for Peace

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, international diplomatic efforts over the weekend underscored global attempts to engineer peace in the war-torn region.

In a significant move, European leaders gathered in Kyiv, pushing for a ceasefire from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who later suggested talks in Istanbul. Such a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy would be a diplomatic milestone in the protracted hostilities.

Since Russia's initial incursion in February 2022, the world has witnessed numerous peace initiatives and temporary truces, yet a permanent resolution remains elusive. Global leaders continue to grapple with the complex geopolitical landscape, hoping to forge a path to peace.

