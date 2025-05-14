Left Menu

Stalemate in Ukraine: Global Efforts for Peace

Amid prolonged conflict in Ukraine, global diplomacy continues as leaders attempt to broker peace. European and American efforts, including potential talks in Istanbul, highlight ongoing attempts since Russia's 2022 invasion. Despite numerous discussions and temporary truces, a lasting resolution remains elusive, with complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

Updated: 14-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:44 IST
  • Ukraine

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, international diplomatic efforts over the weekend underscored global attempts to engineer peace in the war-torn region.

In a significant move, European leaders gathered in Kyiv, pushing for a ceasefire from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who later suggested talks in Istanbul. Such a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy would be a diplomatic milestone in the protracted hostilities.

Since Russia's initial incursion in February 2022, the world has witnessed numerous peace initiatives and temporary truces, yet a permanent resolution remains elusive. Global leaders continue to grapple with the complex geopolitical landscape, hoping to forge a path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

