Trump's Surprising Sanction Lift: A New Start for Syria
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of all U.S. sanctions on Syria, promising it would provide the Islamist-led government a fresh start. The announcement was made at the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh, marking a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.
This decision aims to offer Syria a new beginning, according to the president, by alleviating the economic pressure previously imposed. Trump's announcement follows the U.S.'s desire to foster better regional stability.
The move is regarded as a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach towards the Islamist-led Syrian government. Observers will be closely monitoring the global reactions to this unexpected change in American policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
