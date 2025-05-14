Left Menu

Trump's Surprising Sanction Lift: A New Start for Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of all U.S. sanctions on Syria, promising it would provide the Islamist-led government a fresh start. The announcement was made at the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh, marking a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:02 IST
Trump's Surprising Sanction Lift: A New Start for Syria
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that all U.S. sanctions on Syria would be lifted, signaling a potential reset in diplomatic relations. The statement was made during the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh.

This decision aims to offer Syria a new beginning, according to the president, by alleviating the economic pressure previously imposed. Trump's announcement follows the U.S.'s desire to foster better regional stability.

The move is regarded as a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach towards the Islamist-led Syrian government. Observers will be closely monitoring the global reactions to this unexpected change in American policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025