Trump's Surprising Sanction Lift: A New Start for Syria

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that all U.S. sanctions on Syria would be lifted, signaling a potential reset in diplomatic relations. The statement was made during the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh.

This decision aims to offer Syria a new beginning, according to the president, by alleviating the economic pressure previously imposed. Trump's announcement follows the U.S.'s desire to foster better regional stability.

The move is regarded as a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach towards the Islamist-led Syrian government. Observers will be closely monitoring the global reactions to this unexpected change in American policy.

