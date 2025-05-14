Left Menu

Trump's Syria Meeting: A Symbol of Political Shifts

President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss lifting sanctions and future peace prospects. Trump hailed a cooperative Middle Eastern tour, with talks involving Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Al-Sharaa, now leading post-Assad Syria, has shifted away from past al-Qaida affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:04 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a significant political development, President Donald Trump met with newly appointed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday. Facilitated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the meeting marks a turning point in Syria's international relations.

Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, in place since 2011, signals a potential shift in foreign policy. Such diplomatic dynamics underscore the intricacies of Middle Eastern geopolitics, especially given al-Sharaa's controversial past and his group's past ties to al-Qaida.

Following the discussions, Trump proceeded to meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council before traveling to Qatar. This visit underscores Qatar's strategic role in the region, its complex political history, and ties with the US, highlighting broader themes of influence and diplomacy across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

