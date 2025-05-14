Trump's Syria Meeting: A Symbol of Political Shifts

In a significant political development, President Donald Trump met with newly appointed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday. Facilitated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the meeting marks a turning point in Syria's international relations.

Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, in place since 2011, signals a potential shift in foreign policy. Such diplomatic dynamics underscore the intricacies of Middle Eastern geopolitics, especially given al-Sharaa's controversial past and his group's past ties to al-Qaida.

Following the discussions, Trump proceeded to meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council before traveling to Qatar. This visit underscores Qatar's strategic role in the region, its complex political history, and ties with the US, highlighting broader themes of influence and diplomacy across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)